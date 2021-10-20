Progressives Push Biden To Expand Supreme Court

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 00:30 Hits: 10

[Above video from April 2021 - eds.] Progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups on Friday urged President Joe Biden to disregard the advice of a bipartisan panel he convened earlier this year and embrace Democratic legislation that would add four justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, an effort aimed at combating the right-wing takeover of the nation's judicial system. On Thursday, the White House released draft materials compiled thus far by the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, an advisory body composed of conservative and liberal constitutional experts. The panel is scheduled to meet Friday to begin assembling a final report for Biden, who on the campaign trail said he was "not a fan" of expanding the Supreme Court.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/progressives-push-biden-expand-supreme