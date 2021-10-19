Al Franken Urges Dems To Hurry Up And Get Things Done

Articles

Former senator Al Franken was Brian Williams' guest last night to talk about the threat to Joe Biden's agenda. "I still believe it will happen because it kind of has to. And I wish they would get on with it," Franken said. He said the sooner it happens, the better. "People really like the elements of this thing. They don't talk enough about the elements. You keep calling it the reconciliation package, or Build Back Better, but people love the elements of it. Child care, Medicare negotiating pharmaceuticals, K through 12 being funded more equally for low income communities, pre-K, early childhood, I mean, all of this stuff is stuff people want." He said the caucus has to meet, and they have to get it done. "I mean, you can get it. We passed ACA on Christmas Eve in '09 and then again in January. But the sooner the better on this stuff, because the elements of this are so popular, and people will really like them and really benefit from them." "Maybe reconciliation isn't the sexiest title, given what's in it for the people of your state, for example, and the other 49. It keeps coming -- the conversation keeps coming back to the filibuster. I know you have pushed the pieces around the board in your head. Is there any way around it?" Williams asked. Franken talked about the Freedom to Vote Act.

