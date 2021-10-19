Stephen Colbert Explains Real Pee Tape Story To Adam Schiff

Articles

Stephen Colbert insisted on bringing up the pee tape when Adam Schiff appeared on his show last night, citing his own investigation into what happened in the infamous Moscow hotel room. Via HuffPost: “I’m not joking,” Colbert said, adding that a Russian oligarch told him how Trump ended up watching the supposed “golden showers show” described in a salacious and unverified dossier compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele. The dossier claimed Trump hired prostitutes to let him watch as they peed on a bed at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton that had been previously used by then-President Barack Obama. It also suggested the scene may have been secretly recorded by Russian intelligence. But Colbert’s source told him it went down a little differently. “[Trump] was at a party that was being held in that room, and he sat there and watched it happen,” Colbert said. “He, like, suggested it, but he didn’t hire them. The prostitutes were just there at this party he went to.” Colbert told Schiff, "If you think I'm right, just breathe and blink." Schiff complied.

