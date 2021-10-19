Manchin And Sanders: We're Talking Here!

Articles

Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders were filmed walking together after meeting outside the US Capitol. As reporters descended upon them they stopped for a photo op. "Why don't you get a picture of us, huh?" Manchin said Manchin said, "We're talking." Bernie replied, We're talking." A reporter asked, "Will you have a resolution by the end of the week?" "We're talking, we're gonna make some progress." "Keep fighting, Bernie." Manchin said, in what appeared to be a friendly jest. Makes you wonder what they are discussing? Why isn't Manchin negotiating for families in West Virginia that would see great returns from the Biden agenda? All of Manchin's objections to the plan, Build Back Better is very good for his state as a whole. Popular Information writes, "A report published by the Harvard School of Public Health found that passing a Clean Energy Standard would, by 2050, avoid 14 premature deaths per 100,000 people in West Virginia — more than “any other state except Kentucky.”

