Anti-Vax Mandate King Mo Brooks Owns Pfizer Stock, Blames Wife

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 16:36 Hits: 7

Senator Mo Brooks (R-AL) pretended the January 6 insurrection was "part of his duties as a Senator." He also showed himself this year as pretty good, but not perfect, at avoiding subpoenas. And now he's a poster boy for insider trading and purchases of Pfizer stock while not reporting those purchases in the timeframe required by law. It's such BS. Members of Congress are allowed to own individual stock but they must report such trades "from when they become aware of a trade made for themselves or their spouses — and 45 days overall from the date of a trade." AND there's a 30-day grace period. And yes, the "or their spouses" is in the law. Business Insider (paywall) reports that "Republican Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama was about a month late in disclosing that he sold up to $50,000 worth of stock in the pharmaceutical company Pfizer — despite criticizing the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer and bashing mandates for people to get a coronavirus vaccine. ...Brooks' family sold up to $50,000 worth of Pfizer stock on August 16 and didn't disclose the trade until October 14 — making the disclosure nearly a month after the federal Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012 mandates." But Mrs. Brooks says she does all the trading in their household and doesn't tell her husband about it. And that makes everything okay? Nope, it doesn't, Mrs. Brooks.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/anti-vax-mandate-king-mo-brooks-owns