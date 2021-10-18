The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: What Makes A Party Or Politician Popular?

President Biden’s standing with the public has deteriorated in the nine months since he took office. Now more Americans disapprove of his job performance than approve of it. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew talks about why that is, what the consequences are for Democrats and what they can do about it. They also check in on the upcoming Virginia governor’s race and discuss a FiveThirtyEight report about how Congress may have inadvertently legalized THC — the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-what-makes-a-party-or-politician-popular/

