Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 09:08 Hits: 11

The right approach would probably be to create a special interagency coordinator under a senior official reporting directly to the head of state. It is vitally important that whoever heads the office is well respected by international partners: a worthy counterpart to the likes of John Kerry of the United States.

Read more https://carnegie.ru/commentary/85585?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss