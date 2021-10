Articles

Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Former President Trump blasted Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Monday after the senator said in an interview he would not vote for the real estate mogul if he ran for president again in 2024.On Sunday, Cassidy said during an interview on "Axios on...

