Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 05:03 Hits: 11

Texas Republicans approved redrawn U.S. House maps that favor incumbents and decrease political representation for growing minority communities, even as Latinos drive much of the state's growth.

(Image credit: Eric Gay/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/19/1047209665/texas-lawmakers-pass-new-congressional-maps-that-bolster-the-gop