Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 October 2021

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with veteran journalist Ted Koppel about Colin Powell's legacy. Koppel recalls both professional moments as well as personal ones, like their shared love of fast cars.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/18/1047027786/ted-koppel-remembers-colin-powell-as-a-wise-counselor-to-presidents