Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 17:20 Hits: 5

The U.S.'s first Black national security advisor, chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state died on Oct. 18. Powell spoke to Fresh Air in 1995about how the army had shaped his life.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/18/1047023161/fresh-air-remembers-colin-powell-former-secretary-of-state