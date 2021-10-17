The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chris Wallace Asks Fauci Why He's Become 'So Controversial'

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked Dr. Anthony Fauci why he had become "so controversial," which can be partially blamed on the network where he was appearing. The question from Wallace came at the conclusion of an interview with Fauci on Sunday. “When this pandemic started, I think it's fair to say you were generally regarded as the authority on infectious disease," Wallace stated. "But as time has gone on, you've become a polarizing figure. Critics accuse you of sending mixed messages. There's allegations that you helped fund dangerous research at the Wuhan lab." "Two questions: Why do you think you've become so controversial? And honestly, do you think there's anything you have done that has contributed to that?" the Fox News host asked. Without specifically calling out Fox News, Fauci said that conspiracy theories were partially to blame for his sullied reputation. "I have stood for always making science, data and evidence be what we guide ourselves by, and I think people who feel differently, who have conspiracy theories, who deny reality that's looking them straight in the eye, those are people that don't particularly care for me," he explained. Rolling Stone pointed out that Fox News personalities have made Fauci a divisive figure by relentlessly attacking him on the air.

