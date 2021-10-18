Turning Texas Blue Means Registering Turning Out More Voters

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 10:08 Hits: 4

Republicans in the Texas legislature rammed through a racist and ultra-partisan redistricting map that packs as many Democrats as they could into a new Austin district with the intent of protecting Republican incumbents in surrounding area by removing Democratic voters. If there's a silver lining, it's that the district can now support a fiery progressive fighter, not a namby-pamby Democratic careerist. Blue America and several others have been urging Julie Oliver, who lives in the new district, to run for the open seat. She hasn't said no, but she is very committed to the organizing work she and Mike Siegel are doing now. One of the problems in Texas is that incumbents in safe blue districts don't do any organizing. Most don't do a thing to encourage turnout in their districts. Had they, Biden may well have won Texas last year. Let me show you what I mean. Candidates focused on turnout last year wound up with more voters than many of the incumbents. Half a dozen hard working challengers (all in red districts):

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/turning-texas-blue-means-registering