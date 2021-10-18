Millionaire Manchin Demands Crazy Limits On Child Tax Credit

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 11:47 Hits: 3

I don't think Joe Manchin is stupid. I think he's often craven, and uses his demands as a cover for the fact that he's a hardcore Koch conservative (don't forget, he's a co-founder of the No Labels caucus), and that requires him to come up with rationales, no matter how little sense they make. Last week, he stamped his feet and demanded Biden cut his key climate change plans, and now he demands that Dems put a $60K income cap on the child tax credit instead of $150K, and add a work requirement. In other words, instead of the widely applied tax credit Biden wants, it becomes just another program for the poor. And the work requirement seems like the credit would be canceled out by day care costs. And he claims to be worried about cultivating an "entitlement mentality." Like when he handed his coal business to his son to run? (Am I bitter? Hell, yeah.) Via Axios: While Manchin has previously indicated he wanted progressive to pick one of Biden's three programs to help working families, he now seems more favorably disposed to policies that target families with young children in need. In addition to the pared-back CTC, Manchin is open to Biden's $450 billion plan to subsidize day care and offer free universal preschool, the people familiar with the matter told Axios.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/millionaire-manchin-demands-means-testing