Ron Johnson And Maria Bartiromo Want You To Die For Trump

Wisconsin national embarrassment Sen. Ron Johnson continues to push more irresponsible anti-vax propaganda with the help of Fox "news." This isn't the first time RoJo has made an appearance on Fox and misused the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) to try to scare people out of getting vaccinated. As we've discussed here, and as FactCheck.org has reported, the system's data is often abused to make false claims about COVID, but "government database is not designed to determine if vaccines cause health problems." It's raw data that can be entered by anyone, including foreign entities, and until there's some follow up on the validity of the claims, it's meaningless and is just a tool for the CDC to make sure they don't miss something that's actually worth investigating. RoJo and his host Maria Bartiromo seem to want more people to die of Covid so Trump's numbers won't be so bad in the pages of history. Mutherbear on Twitter posits that opinion and it makes a lot of sense:

