Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021 11:00 Hits: 5

Republicans in Texas and Florida are combatting COVID-19 mandates as a matter of personal liberty, even as the data show just how crucial vaccination — and mandates — are to beating the virus.

(Image credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/17/1046598351/the-political-fight-over-vaccine-mandates-deepens-despite-their-effectiveness