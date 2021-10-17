Acosta Reminds Us That Trump Knows He Is A Snake

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021

Jim Acosta had another stellar monologue about the current state of affairs in the Trump MAGA cult. First, he started with the subpoena issued to Trump's crony, Steve Bannon, saying, "This is a big moment in the investigation into the Capitol insurrection. Democrats in Congress and Justice officials now have to decide whether to seek criminal referrals to force Trump aides to comply with subpoenas issued by the January 6th Committee. In part, to see what Steve Bannon meant when he said this on January 5th:" Then he played the ominous clip of Steve Bannon saying, "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow. And tomorrow it's game day. I've met so many people through my life, man, if I was in the revolution, I would be with Washington in Trenton. Well, this is where, this is for your time in history." Acosta further digs in on Mark Meadows and his book, mocking him for sharing his info with a publisher, but not the January 6th Committee, asking, "Why can't Meadows pull back the curtain for the Committee? Meadows is no shrinking violet, seen here on his book jacket, standing behind Trump looking like Clint Eastwood. But the Chief's hands may be dirty, too. Meadows was backstage with the first family before they took the stage on January 6th. Wonder if that's in the book."

