Rev. Barber Blasts Manchin For Pushing Voter ID And 'Trumpian Lingo'

When asked by Ali Velshi what he thought of Machin’s bill, which the Senate will vote on next week, Barber never had a good word to say about it. He started with the name: “We don’t have a freedom to vote, we have a right to vote. That should be amended.” Barber began. Barber’s biggest objection was over the bill's voter ID requirements. BARBER: This is the first time in history we would have codified voter ID as necessary for election integrity. That's straight Trumpian, Republican language. That should not be in the bill because it's not true. A signature attestation is what has worked and what should be there. Also, what we see is he's slowly putting different things in that come straight out of the Republican lingo. […] The problem is not just what's in the bill or what's left out of the bill but what he's slipping into the bill. The first time, again, Ali, in 200 some odd years we will codify that voter ID [is integral to voter integrity]. That’s dangerous language. especially since in North Carolina, we just won on a voter ID case in the courts, where the court said that it was being used to suppress the vote. Barber also criticized Manchin for supporting John Lewis’ For The People Act voting rights when he was alive. Now he doesn't. And since Manchin won’t commit to ending the filibuster, “he’s got [the Democrats] negotiating on something that may not even pass, because he’s never going to break the filibuster.”

