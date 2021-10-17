Greene And Gaetz’s Fundraising PAC Nearly Broke

Articles

Things aren't looking too good for the Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene "America First" fundraising PAC. I can't say I'm shocked after the way things were going with their rallies being cancelled. Here's more from Mother Jones: Despite the two spending the summer barnstorming the country on a grand fundraising swing they dubbed the America First tour, (the moniker adopted after scraping the “Angl0-Saxon” caucus), neither Greene nor Gaetz lived up to expectations on the fundraising end. And, just six months after founding it, the joint fundraising committee they launched to drive their tour is nearly broke. In its first few months, the Put America First PAC seemed like it was off to a hot start, raising $360,000 in its first two months—but according to new campaign finance filings made by the PAC it now has just $13,000 in cash. Multiple tour stops were cancelled this summer. Gaetz and Greene did hold at least one major event in Iowa in August. Despite attracting big headlines, the rally was, apparently, a financial bust. The group spent $159,000 from July 1 to September 30, and raised just $57,000. On their own, the two firebrands have their own fundraising problems as well.

