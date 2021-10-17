Fox Hosts Melt Down After 'American Way' Taken Out Of Superman's Motto

Articles

The hosts of Fox & Friends melted down on Sunday after DC Comics removed "the American way" from Superman's motto. During a segment on the Fox News morning show, host Peter Hegseth reported that the motto has been changed from "truth, justice, and the American Way " to "truth, justice and a better tomorrow." "What does that mean?" Hegseth remarked. "We don't know." "If you have an ounce of creativity, you can create a comic book company that buries DC," co-host Will Cain growled. "You can create any type of company out there that actually reflects the views of the American people because increasingly these corporations have left behind the vast majority of their own consumers." Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy said that the new motto made her "pessimistic" about the future of the United States. "I love your positivity and, honestly, I want to believe it," Campos-Duffy opined. "But I just wonder -- I think these corporations are smart and I think they are investing in the future." The co-host then linked Superman's motto to "the indoctrination of our children."

