Washed Up Reality TV Stars Unite!

Published on Sunday, 17 October 2021

Over the weekend, TFG threw a curveball at the Wisconsin Republicans by putting out a statement encouraging former reality TV star Sean Duffy to run for governor instead of former Wisconsin Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch: "Working hard to get very popular and capable Former Congressman Sean Duffy of Wisconsin to run for Governor. He would be fantastic!" Trump said in a statement on Saturday. "A champion athlete, Sean loves the people of Wisconsin, and would be virtually unbeatable." [...] "His wife, Rachel, is likewise an incredible person. They are both doing very well, so this would be a big sacrifice, but hopefully it will be a sacrifice that will be made for the Great State of Wisconsin and its wonderful, hardworking people," Trump said. "Run Sean, Run!" Kleefisch was the only high profile candidate for the Republicans and has been busy sucking up to Scott Walker's circle of friends and donors, including hiring Walker's son as her campaign manager. So much for Walker's influence with Trump. WisPolitics.com reports that Duffy is actually considering it now. Trump issued a statement today that he was working hard to get Duffy to run, saying he would be “virtually unbeatable.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/washed-reality-tv-stars-unite