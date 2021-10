Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 16:57 Hits: 0

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast is live! This week, Josh and Kate discuss the plodding reconciliation negotiations, coming showdown on the Jan. 6 committee, and quasi-revival of the stalled-out voting rights push.

You can listen to the new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast here.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/BzV7k9BsAHY/new-episode-josh-marshall-podcast-time-to-act