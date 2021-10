Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 23:41 Hits: 0

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday that Brazilian immigrants are arriving at the U.S.'s southern border "wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags." The comment came during a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/576669-graham-says-brazilian-immigrants-arriving-at-border-wearing-designer-clothes