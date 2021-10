Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 03:23 Hits: 0

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is fundraising in Europe this week as discussions over Democrats’ reconciliation bill continue, The New York Times reported.Sinema took part in fundraising efforts for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/576688-sinema-fundraising-in-europe-as-reconciliation-conversations-are-ongoing