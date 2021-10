Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 17:01 Hits: 0

A Capitol Police Officer faces two counts of obstruction for allegedly urging an accused Jan. 6 rioter to delete evidence that he’d entered the Capitol.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/FvTg8XpDojw/capitol-police-officer-accused-of-urging-jan-6-rioter-to-erase-evidence