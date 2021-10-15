Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 17:16 Hits: 0

I’ve noted several times over recent weeks that former President Trump lacks most of the unique protections he had as President. That means the Jan 6th committee should be able to press a real investigation whereas the House committees in the previous Congress and the two impeachment processes could not. Much of this is because ex-Presidents have no executive privilege. But it’s just as much that they don’t control the Justice Department and that possession is 9/10ths of the law. The current President, in some cases directly and in others indirectly, has custody of the records of the government of the United States. But it’s a small wrinkle to this story that I want to expand on today, both because it’s interesting to know in its own right but because it’s a window into how this latest investigation really puts not only the judiciary but the elite legal profession itself on trial.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/Y1RfdSmsCTs/the-jan-6-investigation-puts-the-legal-profession-on-trial-too