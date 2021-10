Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 17:33 Hits: 0

From TPM Reader MT …

I want to follow up from JB’s last line (Democrats in Congress have driven themselves into a cul-de-sac on the reconciliation bill) and just note how amazingly frustrated I am at the Democrats in Congress and those who said go for all or nothing. I have kept my thoughts to myself with the assumption that the Democrats know what they are doing. How stupid is that?