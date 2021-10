Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 09:10 Hits: 0

Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka showcase the diversity of China's engagement strategies in a very multidimensional region but also make clear that influencers across South Asia are learning from each other's experiences with Chinese money and power.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/publications/85552?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss