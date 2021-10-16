Oath Keepers’ Jan. 6 Trial Delayed Because Evidence Keeps Rolling In

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 18:57 Hits: 5

The federal judge overseeing the Oath Keepers conspiracy case in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection ordered their trial delayed this week, primarily because of the overwhelming amount of evidence still being produced in their cases. Though the delay was expected, its reasons are stark reminders that Jan. 6 will be one of the most complex prosecutions in history and that the investigation remains very active as more evidence piles up. There are likely some very big shoes still to drop. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta announced the postponement on Thursday, meaning the trial of the 18 members of the extremist “Patriot” group will not begin in January as scheduled, and is likely to be pushed out to sometime in spring or summer 2022. Three factors forced the delay: The large amount of fresh evidence still being filed, the ongoing investigation and the evidence it is still uncovering, and the difficulty defendants have had obtaining access to the electronic versions of the evidence while confined in the D.C. Central Detention Facility. “I can’t order the government to stop collecting relevant evidence,” Mehta said, noting that defendants have the right to a speedy trial as well.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/oath-keepers-trial-delay