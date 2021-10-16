Dangerous Zealots Escalate Tactics, Thanks To New Anti-Abortion Laws

Articles

Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021

It’s not just abortions that are endangered by the new anti-abortion laws but women’s health care and those who provide it. Most abortion clinics provide many other health services for women, Kathy Spillar, executive director of the Feminist Majority Foundation, said. That includes birth control, screening for sexually transmitted diseases and even general health care. “In some communities, it's the only place that women can access reproductive health care at an affordable price,” she added. But the anti-abortionists are deliberately making it harder for those providers to perform any health care for women. As MSNBC host Ali Velshi put it, the new laws put a chill on clinics, making them financially unviable and forcing them to close. Then there are the other attacks. “These are not just pickets along a sidewalk somewhere,” Spillar continued, but there have been murders and bombings. Anti-abortionists “go after doctors. they go after the staff. they go after the patients that are trying to access these clinics with harassment, with stalking, with interference with their access. and it is only increasing with every one of these laws that these states are passing, to interfere with access.”

