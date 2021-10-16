The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Publix Heiress Funded MAGA Insurrection Robocall

Julie Jenkins Fancelli, daughter of the founder of Publix grocery stores, donated $150,000 to a GOP attorneys general group to promote Trump's January 6 "Stop The Steal" rally. Must be nice to be rich! In December, Fancelli made the donation to the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA — goes great with MAGA, doesn't it?) to help fund robocalls that encouraged people to attend Trump's rally at the Capitol to “call on Congress to stop the steal.” According to the Washington Post, the robocall came from the Rule of Law Defense Fund (RLDF,) a non-profit arm of RAGA.

