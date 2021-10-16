Cawthorn Supports Homophobic Lt Gov Who Calls Gays 'Filth'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 23:46 Hits: 5

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina, a vehement Christian Nationalist, took homophobia to the extreme when he ranted that Christians should take over the public school systems because of homosexuals he refers to as "filth." During his "sermon," Robinson leveled many of the textbook deranged lies Republicans are telling these days, especially that liberals are teaching your children to hate America. Robinson alleged that public schools teach children how to be gay, which he called "child abuse." This, coming from the most abusive fu**er I've heard in many a day. “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” he shouted. Can't we all be garden slugs? Since Robinson is such a hateful bigot, Rep. Madison Cawthorn jumped in to support him. Two peas in a pod, and all. How Cawthorn keeps his job in public office is beyond me. Post from Madison Cawthorn this morning about NC Lt Gov Mark Robinson, who was under heavy criticism last week after calling gay people, “filth.” pic.twitter.com/8KGaqytL9M — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2021

