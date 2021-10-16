MO Gov. Threatens Reporter Who Found Database Flaw In State Website

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 15:36 Hits: 1

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson took a page straight out of Trump's playbook when he threatened a reporter who exposed vulnerability in a Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Department web application. Parson should have been thanking the reporter informing the state about a flaw in their web application that left 100,000 Social Security numbers vulnerable to public disclosure, Parson threatened the reporter with criminal prosecution and accused them of "hacking." “We are coordinating state resources to respond and utilize all legal methods available,” Parson said. “My administration has notified the Cole County prosecutor of this matter. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s digital forensic unit will also be conducting an investigation of all of those involved.” The Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday on a significant security flaw on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. A web application that allowed the public to look up teacher certifications and credentials contained the vulnerability, the newspaper reported.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/mo-gov-threatens-reporter-criminal