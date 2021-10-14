Politics Podcast: What Happens When Local News Disappears

Articles

Local news is disappearing in towns across the country. From 2008 to 2019, the percentage of people who said they got their news from local papers every day fell by more than half. In the same time period, the number of newsroom jobs plummeted. The way Americans get their news has changed and that can have lasting social and political impacts.

Elaine Godfrey, a staff writer at The Atlantic, joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss her recent article about what happened when a local paper disappeared from a small Iowa town. And Danny Hayes, a political science professor at George Washington University, also joins to talk about his research on the role local news plays in society and what happens when it erodes.

