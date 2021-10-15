The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Local News Is Vanishing. What Does That Mean For American Politics?

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Elaine Godfrey, a staff writer at The Atlantic, joins the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss her recent article about what happened when a local paper disappeared from a small Iowa town. And Danny Hayes, a political science professor at George Washington University, also joins to talk about his research on the role local news plays in society and what happens when it erodes.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/local-news-is-vanishing-what-does-that-mean-for-american-politics/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version