Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 October 2021

China's presence has brought socioeconomic opportunities to Georgia, Greece, Hungary, and Romania. Yet it has exacerbated governance shortfalls, undermined elements of political and economic stability, and complicated the European Union's ability to reach consensus on key issues.

