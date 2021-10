Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021

The EU remains the Western Balkans' primary trading partner and investor. But failing to step up engagement and deliver on enlargement promises will come at a high cost and benefit the likes of Russia and China.

