Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

A growing number of Senate Democrats are getting impatient with President Biden’s kid-glove approach to negotiating with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).Biden’s approach has involved a lot of facetime and personal attention...

