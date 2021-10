Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 11:07 Hits: 7

The former secretary of state and the best-selling author say their new book, State of Terror is meant to serve as an entertaining yet cautionary tale that deals with the perils of the "vast silence."

(Image credit: Dominique Lafond and Deborah Feingold/Simon & Schuster)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/16/1046490944/hillary-clinton-louise-penny-novel-state-of-terror