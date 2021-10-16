Herschel Walker Decides He’s Against The Swastika He Just Defended

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021

Walker, the long-time Texan with a shady and violent past who registered to vote in Georgia two months ago in order to run for the U.S. Senate there, had been scheduled to do a fundraiser in the Texas home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais this weekend. That is, until the spotlight cast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on her anti-Semitic trope became too harsh for Walker. Also in the Jolt this am, one of the hosts for a weekend fundraiser for @HerschelWalker this weekend appears to have a swastika as her profile pic. We have reached out for a response from the Walker camp. pic.twitter.com/MynCVfvn93 — Patricia Murphy (@politicalinsidr) October 13, 2021

