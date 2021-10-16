The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crybaby Trump Demands He Be Given Arizona Win

The seditious ex-president sent another missive out on Liz Harrington's Twitter feed claiming that he either gets a new election, Biden's win is decertified, or he gets declared the winner and reinstates himself to the Oval office. This is some crazy sh*t. Since the Cyber Ninjas were a complete failure in Maricopa County, because there never was any voter fraud so the crybaby former president is promoting a new BIG LIE. Now he says ops, the real voter fraud occurred in Pima County, Arizona's second most populous. NEW!President Donald J. Trump releases new statement on damning findings in Pima County, Arizona"Either a new Election should immediately take place or the past Election should be decertified and the Republican candidate declared the winner." pic.twitter.com/ACNvcA70bE — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 15, 2021 Trump has graphs and charts done by another conspiracy clown who embarrassed himself in Arizona previously, Shiva Ayyadurai.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/crybaby-trump-demands-be-reinstated

