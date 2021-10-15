WATCH: Son Of Judge Shouts 'White Power' And Racial Slurs At Black Man

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

A man who was identified as the son of a California judge was caught on video shouting racial slurs at a Black man in Seattle. Video of the incident was captured by Instagram user Kdcutz. Throughout the video, a white man repeatedly uses the N-word to insult the videographer. At one point, the man flashes what appears to be a Nazi salute. He also tells the Black man to "go back to Africa." After the man's license plate is captured on video, he shouts "white power" and drives away. The man was later identified as Michael Allen Slawson, who is thought to be the son of Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John A. Slawson. Watch the video below. Meet white supremacist Michael A Slawson. He decided to to on a vile anti-Black rant in midtown Seattle, while throwing up Nazi salutes. Slawson is also the son of a Los Angeles Circuit Court Judge.Where are the hate crime laws to protect Black Americans from this? pic.twitter.com/JNcKaaH0mw — Tariq Nasheed ???????? (@tariqnasheed) October 14, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/judge-son-white-supremacist-slurs