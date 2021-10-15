Darien's Board Of Education Has A Racism Problem

Articles

Darien, CT has a white supremacy problem. Last week, one of their Republican candidates for school board, David Brown, flashed a known white supremacist hand signal for the duration of his closing remarks. The Darien Democratic Town Council (DTC) shared a screenshot of the gesture, and state Senate Majority Leader, Bob Duff (D) retweeted it, asking if he meant to flash a "white power" signal. Who caught the heat for this? You guessed it. Democrats. Both the DTC and Duff deleted their tweets, and it's the racist GOP who feel they're owed an apology - something they're demanding. Even worse, though, Darien's chapter of the League of Women Voters (LWV) — allegedly a non-partisan organization — joined the chorus of outrage, and harshly rebuked the Democrats for daring to accuse Brown of racism, and allegedly breaching the terms of video use signed by the candidates. Predictably, Darien's Republican Town Council (RTC) crowed about the LWV's letter, posting it on their Instagram page for all to see. Darien's RTC wrote by way of introduction: On Saturday October 9, the Darien Republican Town Committee obtained a copy of the attached letter, issued by the three organizers of the League of Women Voters Candidates’ Night (held on October 6, 2021) and addressed to David Bayne, Chairman of the Darien Democratic Town Committee.

