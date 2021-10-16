With Trump Gone, US Returns To US Human Rights Council

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The United States was urged Thursday to "step up and prioritize human rights in domestic policy" in response to its reelection to the United Nations Human Rights Council. The U.S. was among the 18 members the U.N. General Assembly elected for the human rights body for a three-year term beginning next year.  "The Biden administration must take bold action to advance human rights and racial justice at home and abroad." In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the council, with Ambassador Nikki Haley accusing the body of having a "chronic bias against Israel" and being a "self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights." In a statement followng the Thursday vote, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. would "work hard to ensure the council upholds its highest aspirations and better supports those fighting against injustice and tyranny around the world."

