Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 11

Ni Una Menos, or Not One Less, started out in Argentina as a slogan chanted by thousands protesting the murders of young women. It eventually spawned a women's rights movement across Latin America.

(Image credit: Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/15/1043908435/how-niunamenos-grew-from-the-streets-of-argentina-into-a-regional-womens-movemen