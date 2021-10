Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 11:38 Hits: 11

While the congressional Democrats continue to hopelessly spin their wheels on the package of campaign promises that handed them the House, the Senate and the White House last year-- predictably unable to get the Republican wing of the Democratic Party to sign off on most of Biden's modest agenda-- Trump and the GOP are building their strength for a comeback.

