Chris Hayes Asks Sinema: Why Aren't You Doing Your Job?

Via Raw Story, Chris Hayes talked about how very, very busy Kyrsten Sinema's personal schedule is. She was training for an Iron Man triathlon in New Zealand and a California marathon. He pointed out she has a full teaching load at Arizona State University, and last summer, she worked a two-week stint as a paid intern at a California winery. "None of these activities are inherently bad at all. in fact, they all sound great. time intensive but great, rewarding, awesome. Many politicians are active athletes. Many others teach college classes. But Sen. Sinema appears to be doing all these things instead of doing her job." He brought on Ryan Grim, D.C. bureau chief for The Intercept. "Progressives are very frustrated with her, it's unclear what she wants. But just putting that aside, like this is strange, the way that she is generally conducting herself as a U.S. senator is quite anomalous just across the political spectrum even compared to someone like Joe Manchin," Hayes said. "I've been covering Congress since, I guess, what, 2006, and so you know, I've watched all sorts of negotiations unfold," Grim replied. "Nobody's ever seen anything like this."

