Biden's SCOTUS Reform Commission: Reform Would Politicize Court!

Friday, 15 October 2021

So Biden's bipartisan commission on SCOTUS reform, in an interim report released late yesterday, puts forth a lot of bizarre reasoning. One of the things in the report? The idea that reforming the court could make justices appear to be partisan actors! Hahahahaha! Not the appearance of justices at political events, as we so recently saw. Nope. I can't imagine how anyone got the impression that the justices are partisan actors! pic.twitter.com/vu0fJbo7ow — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 14, 2021 There is a faint glimmer of hope, though. This interim statement was released after close of business yesterday, a PR move which led me to conclude there was disagreement among the three dozen members of the commission. Turns out I was right. WASHINGTON—A commission formed by President Biden to study potential changes to the Supreme Court expressed concerns over calls to expand the size of the court, with some members warning it would “undermine, rather than enhance” its legitimacy.

