Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 09:09 Hits: 12

So-called "rational Republicans" want conservatives to vote for moderates or Dems to save democracy. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Republican former NJ Gov. and EPA Admin. Christine Todd Whitman.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/15/1046279392/rational-republicans-say-some-in-the-party-are-killing-the-gop