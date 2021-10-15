Elie Mystal: 'Jail Steve Bannon This Weekend!'

Articles

Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

Steve Bannon looks like he is getting referred for criminal prosecution for failing to provide documents or show up for a deposition in response to a subpoena from the January 6th Commission investigating the MAGA attempted coup. His defiance was not a shock to anyone, as he had made it abundantly clear that he felt that he was somehow allowed to claim executive privilege, even though he was not actually IN the administration (sort of a key part of this claim) and the fact that Trump himself had not asserted claim of executive privilege in relation to this subpoena. But, you know, rules are for us, not them. Elie Mystal joined Ari Melber on MSNBC late Thursday to discuss this (not) shocking development and in typical Elie-style, he did not mince words. First, mocking the idea of executive privilege "from a guy who can't assert the privilege, for a guy he wasn't actually working for over information about whether or not he could organize a coup against the government. That's not privilege, folks, that's a stupid argument." Can I claim privilege today about anything? Is that a thing? IS THAT AN OPTION? Are we just making things up?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/defiant-steve-bannon-could-face-jail